Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106,031 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Eversource Energy by 358.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $86.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

