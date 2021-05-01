Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 1,536.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 234,341 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter worth about $1,907,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter worth about $24,784,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.97 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

