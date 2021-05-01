Everex (EVX) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. Everex has a total market cap of $27.59 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002120 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Everex has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00067858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00068355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.55 or 0.00826218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00094704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00046814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

EVX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

