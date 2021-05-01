EventChain (EVC) Price Hits $0.0520 on Top Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $24,232.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded 45% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00067014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.23 or 0.00821957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00095406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00044437 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

