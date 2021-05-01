Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $200.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

