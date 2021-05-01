EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Short Interest Up 66.7% in April

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS YECO opened at $5.15 on Friday. EV Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54.
About EV Biologics
