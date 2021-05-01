EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Short Interest Up 66.7% in April

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YECO opened at $5.15 on Friday. EV Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54.

About EV Biologics

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

