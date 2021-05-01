ETHplode (ETHPLO) Trading Down 21% Over Last 7 Days

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. ETHplode has a market cap of $76,094.49 and $11.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.66 or 0.00869132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00067184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00049682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00095888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHPLO is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,874,838 coins and its circulating supply is 43,860,737 coins. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.