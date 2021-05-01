EtherGem Price Up 8.6% This Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $879,351.35 and approximately $4,326.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00065646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.42 or 0.00759701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00094178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,310.22 or 0.07485875 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.