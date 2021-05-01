Ethbox Market Capitalization Hits $2.01 Million (EBOX)

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Ethbox has a market cap of $2.01 million and $371,108.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethbox has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethbox coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethbox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00063220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00284764 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $618.29 or 0.01078752 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00026041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.99 or 0.00718808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,269.03 or 0.99918930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ethbox Coin Profile

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,360,213 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official

Buying and Selling Ethbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.