Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

NYSE:ETH traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.71. 793,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,434. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.72 million, a P/E ratio of 191.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.