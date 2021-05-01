Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GMBL. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.17 million, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $356,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

