ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ERYP stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $155.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

