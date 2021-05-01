Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Polymetal International plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polymetal International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polymetal International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AUCOY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polymetal International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.