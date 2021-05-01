Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Roku, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roku in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.37.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $342.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of -408.30 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,231,925 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

