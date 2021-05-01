Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.08 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average is $94.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 432,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

