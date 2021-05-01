Equalizer (EQZ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.70 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 50% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $3.21 or 0.00005550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $12.70 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 219.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00284673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $625.39 or 0.01080481 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.85 or 0.00728826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,767.93 or 0.99805541 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,381,854 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.