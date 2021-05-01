Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Epiroc AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

