Enigma (ENG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.80 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 26.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $4.80 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.74 or 0.00545755 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006210 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00022043 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.71 or 0.02727053 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

