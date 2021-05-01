Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 179.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ENI.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on E. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

E stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.84. 291,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,664. ENI has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ENI by 126.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter.

ENI Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENI (E)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.