Energi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.96 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $3.42 or 0.00005871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $138.34 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00058419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.74 or 0.00315199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029342 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 40,419,608 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

