Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Mizuho

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

