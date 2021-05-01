EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.35-6.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20-9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.27 billion.EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.750 EPS.

Separately, Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE EME traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.80. The company had a trading volume of 571,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,012. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average is $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

