EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after buying an additional 207,996 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,757,000 after buying an additional 64,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE:EME opened at $119.80 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.