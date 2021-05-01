Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,656,000 after buying an additional 635,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,696,000 after acquiring an additional 853,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,698,000 after acquiring an additional 476,432 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,197,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,849,000 after acquiring an additional 73,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 979,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after purchasing an additional 102,979 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $74.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $74.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

