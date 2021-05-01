Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 752 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $99.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average of $86.99.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

