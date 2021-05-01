Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 143.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 25.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,181.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,915.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,299.00 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

