Elk River Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCOM. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,779,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,026.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,791,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,744,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 735,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCOM opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

