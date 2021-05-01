Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,165 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 118.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amphenol by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in Amphenol by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.