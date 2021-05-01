Elevate Credit Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,939 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,354% compared to the typical volume of 143 call options.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $89,689.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,160,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 28,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $121,830.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,408,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,069. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

