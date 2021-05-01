Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Up 121.4% in April

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elemental Royalties in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEMF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,427. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16. Elemental Royalties has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.73.

Elemental Royalties Corp. operates as a gold focused royalty company. The company has a portfolio of five royalties over producing assets in Burkina Faso, Chile, Mexico, Kenya, and Western Australia. Elemental Royalties Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

