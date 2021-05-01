Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Element Solutions updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.300- EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $1.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.88. 4,206,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.