Electric Co General Sells 43,685,723 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

