Eileen C. Mcdonnell Sells 2,483 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:UHS opened at $148.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.64 and a 12 month high of $150.87.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UHS shares. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.