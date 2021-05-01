eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Posts Earnings Results

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. eHealth updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.770-3.260 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.77-3.26 EPS.

eHealth stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 897,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,828. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHTH. Truist decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.23.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

