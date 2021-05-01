Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EW. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.93.

NYSE EW opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

