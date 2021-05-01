Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.329 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

Shares of EDNMY opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. Edenred has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

Get Edenred alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDNMY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.