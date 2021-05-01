Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 136.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 33.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,514.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 78,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $224.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.91 and a 200 day moving average of $213.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

