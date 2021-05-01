ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.00

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.00 and last traded at C$8.18, with a volume of 75255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECN shares. CSFB set a C$10.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.50 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.06.

The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.92.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$93.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.89%.

About ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

