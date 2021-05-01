EchoLink (EKO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $202,848.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $202,848.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00069410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.22 or 0.00847302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00050032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00095580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.93 or 0.08585398 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

