eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 34.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in eBay were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,563,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after acquiring an additional 470,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

EBAY stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

