Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Up 123.5% in April

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the March 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:EVF remained flat at $$6.68 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,610. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

