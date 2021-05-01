Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 1253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

