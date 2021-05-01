Earl Wayne Garrison Sells 8,101 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12.

Earl Wayne Garrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.74 and a 200 day moving average of $146.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.30 and a 1-year high of $178.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

