Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,231 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

