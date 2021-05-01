Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,120 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,342 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after acquiring an additional 668,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 623,365 shares during the period.

MBB stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

