Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHML. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $53.41 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.08 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01.

