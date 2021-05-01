Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 365.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,603 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.20. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

