Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,017,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 511.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 74,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 62,622 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of MSOS opened at $42.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.