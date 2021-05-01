Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 184 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 765,284 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,028,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 417,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

RCL stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.