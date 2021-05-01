Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 289.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $101.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day moving average is $81.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

